Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 315,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,857,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $288.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.33 and its 200-day moving average is $259.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.