Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 597,846 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 208.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,846 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $93,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

