Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 409,363 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,363 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $61,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.