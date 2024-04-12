Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 106,110 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 710,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,110 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $77,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.22 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

