Centerra Gold’s (CGAU) Outperform Overweight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

NYSE CGAU opened at $6.12 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,135,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 566,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 818.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 151,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 134.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,384,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

