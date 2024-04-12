Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63), with a volume of 366407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

Centaur Media Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of £76.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Centaur Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

