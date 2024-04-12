Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLBT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair raised Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

CLBT stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. Equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $182,619,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 514,858 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 178,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

