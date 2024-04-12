Cedrus LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cedrus LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

Williams Companies stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

