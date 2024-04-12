Cedrus LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.2% of Cedrus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.99.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

