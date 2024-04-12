Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Update

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Ceconomy Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of MTTRY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 54,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Ceconomy had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

