Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). 231,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 454,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Cavendish Financial Stock Up 6.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of £45.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Cavendish Financial

In other Cavendish Financial news, insider Ben Procter purchased 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £1,836.70 ($2,324.64). 56.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cavendish Financial

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

