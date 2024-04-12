Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 176 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14. The firm has a market cap of $366.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
