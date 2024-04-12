CashBackPro Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $11.22 or 0.00015821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $1.14 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013455 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,905.83 or 1.00023776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011005 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00122491 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,219 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 12.01045641 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,490,553.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

