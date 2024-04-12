Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $435.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $389.17.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $377.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $403.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

