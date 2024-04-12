CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 286,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 278,369 shares.The stock last traded at $21.05 and had previously closed at $21.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients in the Unites States. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate, which is in phase 2 trails, designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

