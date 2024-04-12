Cardinal Capital Management Has $6.61 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.14. 946,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

