Cardinal Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Heartland Express worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 49.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.70. 18,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,225. The firm has a market cap of $845.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Express

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 14,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Express Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.