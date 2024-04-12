Carclo (LON:CAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.07

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.07 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.14 ($0.09), with a volume of 78391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Carclo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

