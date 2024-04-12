Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 238.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSNY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

PSNY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,602. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

