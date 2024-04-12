Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $180.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.42.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $171.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

