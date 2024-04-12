Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.22

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.22 and last traded at C$10.22, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

