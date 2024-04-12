Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.75. 711,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 907,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Get Camping World alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWH

Camping World Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,966,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after acquiring an additional 83,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after acquiring an additional 169,117 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,451,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.