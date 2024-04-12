Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.85

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.56. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 236,793 shares traded.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
