Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.85

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.56. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 236,793 shares traded.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 100.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 874,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 437,639 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 30.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 391,575 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1,582.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 381,999 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 211,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 221.8% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 304,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 209,723 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

