C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $70.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 174,041 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,482,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,227,000 after purchasing an additional 59,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.