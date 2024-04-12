BTIG Research Boosts AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $87.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.36.

AppLovin stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $165,057,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $22,402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 2,856.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,271 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

