BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Outset Medical from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CL King raised Outset Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.42.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $2.28 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $114.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 102.50% and a negative net margin of 132.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

In related news, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total value of $290,862.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,554,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $34,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,783.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total value of $290,862.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,554,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,167 shares of company stock valued at $416,371. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,807,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,258,000 after purchasing an additional 84,320 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in Outset Medical by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,400,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 940,059 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,494,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 294,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Featured Articles

