BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BTC Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTCTW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,543. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. BTC Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

BTC Digital Company Profile

Featured Stories

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

