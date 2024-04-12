BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
BTC Digital Price Performance
NASDAQ:BTCTW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,543. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. BTC Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
BTC Digital Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BTC Digital
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.