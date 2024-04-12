Brookfield Property Preferred (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Trading Down 2.8%

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 32,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 83,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

Brookfield Property Preferred Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Preferred’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

Featured Articles

