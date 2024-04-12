Brokerages Set Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Target Price at $23.16

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $24.57 on Friday. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,398.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at $594,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,747 shares of company stock worth $7,517,515 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

