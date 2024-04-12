Brokerages Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) PT at $60.82

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $61.59 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.06.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

