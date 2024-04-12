Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Price Target at $6.71

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.71.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on QS
Insider Transactions at QuantumScape
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after buying an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $18,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 52.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after buying an additional 1,476,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 53.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 900,249 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QuantumScape Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.06 on Friday. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.