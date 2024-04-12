Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Price Target at $6.71

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QS

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after buying an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $18,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 52.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after buying an additional 1,476,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 53.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 900,249 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.06 on Friday. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.