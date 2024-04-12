Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Price Target at $17.56

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787,485 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,026,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

