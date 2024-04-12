Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) PT at $124.57

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

ITT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.17. ITT has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $138.29.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ITT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

