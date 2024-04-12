Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT at $7.51

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several research firms recently commented on ULCC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

ULCC opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $104,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,072.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Frontier Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Frontier Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

