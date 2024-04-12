Brokerages Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Target Price at $11.25

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCPC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.06%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

