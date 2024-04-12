Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target at $28.00

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATRA stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 115,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

