Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) PT at $7.31

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 107,090 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.46.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

