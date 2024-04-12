Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Britvic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Britvic has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.
Britvic Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.