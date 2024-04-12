Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Britvic has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

