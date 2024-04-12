Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 337.8% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAERW opened at $0.16 on Friday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Featured Stories

