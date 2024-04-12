BP (LON:BP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue lowered BP to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 525 ($6.64) to GBX 510 ($6.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 632.63 ($8.01).

BP Stock Performance

BP Dividend Announcement

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 520 ($6.58) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 483.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 485.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.85, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.12).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,235.29%.

Insider Transactions at BP

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.54) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($471.13). Insiders acquired a total of 82 shares of company stock valued at $41,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

