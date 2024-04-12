Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.30.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $7,971,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $7,971,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,083.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,575,000 after buying an additional 198,916 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after buying an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,638,000 after purchasing an additional 628,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

