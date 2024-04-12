Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

BWMN stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $486.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.19. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.68 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 11,764 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $399,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 11,764 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $399,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $153,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,912.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,719 shares of company stock valued at $6,111,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

