BNB (BNB) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $91.45 billion and approximately $1.76 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $611.54 or 0.00885732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,534,400 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,534,466.76899406. The last known price of BNB is 616.73909433 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2141 active market(s) with $1,255,810,940.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

