BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.12 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho cut Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

