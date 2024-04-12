BMO Capital Markets Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $78.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Shares of BXP opened at $62.03 on Monday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 323.97%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $890,848,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boston Properties by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 86.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 906,069 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 92.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,694,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,588,000 after acquiring an additional 813,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

