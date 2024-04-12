BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) a C$37.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$37.00 price objective on Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

POU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered Paramount Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.90.

POU stock opened at C$30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.01.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.5252525 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total transaction of C$115,028.03. In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total value of C$115,028.03. Also, Director James Geral Bell sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.03, for a total value of C$193,513.98. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,257. Company insiders own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

