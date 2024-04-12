Blur (BLUR) Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Blur has a total market capitalization of $39.85 million and $44.03 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blur has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,533,993,043.6643836 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.517983 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $47,503,515.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

