BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,614. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

