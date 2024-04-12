BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BJ. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $78.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,262 shares of company stock worth $6,261,153. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.