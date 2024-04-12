Bitcoin Diamond Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,647.63 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $24.04 million and $49,647.63 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00098849 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00034181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015266 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002807 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

